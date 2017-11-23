Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Starck Edition and Black Ceramic Edition launched

Xiaomi recently launched the Ceramic Edition of its Mi Mix 2 in China. The company has yet again launched a limited Mi Mix 2 Starck Edition in the country. Designed by Philippe Starck, it has the word "Starck" inscribed on its back panel. For those who are not aware, Philippe Starck designs the Mi Mix series smartphones.

Other than that, there is a new Black Ceramic version of the smartphone as well. The Mi Mix 2 Ceramic Black variant and the Starck Edition are priced at 4,699 Yuan and 4,999 Yuan respectively. Notably, the Starck Edition of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage space. To remind you, the Mi Mix 2 that was launched in India carries 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone features a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with the screen resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. As for innards, it makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor by Qualcomm.

In terms of optics, there is a 12MP camera at the back, 5MP front shooter. The rear camera is equipped with a Sony IMX386 lens, which is the same sensor that was used in Xiaomi Mi 6. It also features a 1.25μm pixel size, an f/2.0 aperture and 4-axis optical image stabilization, along with a dual LED flash. The front camera of the smartphone has facial recognition feature.

The smartphone is backed by a 3,400mAh battery that offers support for Quick Charge 3.0. On the software front, It comes with MIUI 9 atop Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. Connectivity suite of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 offers usual features such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

