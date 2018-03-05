Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S tipped to sport Snapdragon's flagship processor

The new chipset

Qualcomm announced the new chipset in December last year. The new processor claims to offer improved image processing, enhanced performance, and better power efficiency.

It is known that the Snapdragon 845 SoC will be used by the Android flagships to be launched in 2018. To be specific, the Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, OnePlus 6 and the next generation Google Pixel phones some of the upcoming flagships those might use this processor. Apart from the chipset, the video doesn't offer any additional information about the Mi Mix 2S.

Expected features

If the leaks and rumors are to be believed, the smartphone will flaunt a 6-inch display with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It will also pack a fingerprint reader fro added security.

Few online reports claim that the device will be backed by 8Gb of RAM, but there is a possibility that the company might bring a 6GB RAM variant as well. A least one model can sport 256GB of internal storage, while there is no word on what the expandable memory would be.

Optics on the device will include a 16MP sensor for selfies and is expected to pack a dual camera setup on the rear panel. The phone will draw its power from a 4400mAh battery, although a leaked firmware of the device indicates that the smartphone may be juiced by a 3400mAh battery.

Launch date

Lei Jun, CEO, Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S will be launched on March 27. All rumors will be put to rest when the company announces the devices, until then we request our readers to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt.