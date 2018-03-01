Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S real images spotted with Under-Display Fingerprint Scanner

Xiaomi the tech giant is planning to launch its flagship device Mi MIX 2S on March 27. However, there have been several leaks are surfacing over the internet including the specs and features of the device. As per some reports from Gizmochina states that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S was spotted with an in-screen-fingerprint scanner. Moreover, a fresh image of the Mi MIX 2S is appearing over the internet and the design reveals that the handset is equipped with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

The Mi MIX is said to be an upgraded version of the previous year's Mi MIX 2. The leaked image further suggests that the new upgraded Mi MIX 2s might feature a higher screen to body ratio when compared with its previous model and it seems like the Mi MIX 2 is missing the "notch". Now the handset will not feature the notch however the highlight of the design is the under-display-fingerprint scanner.

The report further suggests that the handset might feature a 6.01 inch OLED display from Samsung. This should be interesting to see how well the Samsung display performs on the Xiami handset. Mi MIX 2S is expected to feature an 18:9 aspect ratio display. The screen resolution that the device will support is an FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. However, the leaked image doesn't clearly tell the placement of the front camera however some leaks claims that the front camera could be placed at the top right corner of the display.

Top 7 Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Tips & Tricks

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S will be powered by Snapdragon 845 chipset. The top end model with high-end configuration might feature 256 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM. It is also rumoured to feature a dual-lens camera setup which includes Sony IMX363 as one of its sensors. Mi MIX 2S might be packed with a 3,400mAh battery. The device might ship with Android Oreo 8 out of the box.

We will keep you posted with further updates from Xiaomi.

For more tech-related news stay tuned at www.gizbot.com