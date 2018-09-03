Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 leaked: First Snapdragon 855 SoC powered device with 5G capability

Related Articles
Update: Xiaomi Global spokesperson Donovan Sung has officially confirmed that the company has completed 5G testing and the same will be unveiled to the general public in 2019. He has posted a picture of a smartphone, which seems to be the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. According to the tweet, 5G network will offer 10X faster internet connection compared to the 4G network.
Sharing one more photo. Does anyone see anything interesting? 😎#Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/LjZGibMsuR— Donovan Sung (@donovansung) September 3, 2018
Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun gave a hint about the upcoming premium flagship smartphone from the company with a retractable camera set up to offer a genuinely bezel-less smartphone experience with 90 plus per cent screen to body ratio.
And now, there is a new leak that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 could be the first commercial smartphone to launch in the world with true 5G capability. Or, at least the leaked images do convey the same.
First 5G smartphone?
According to leaks and speculations, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will be the first smartphone in the world to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, which is expected to be the first SoC from the US silicon leader to come with a dedicated 5G LTE model (X50 modem).
The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 was expected to launch in the first week of September. However, the delay does confirm that the smartphone is indeed coming with a true 5G networking capability.
Literally, not the first 5G smartphone
However, the Xiaomi MI MIX 3 might not be the first smartphone to come with 5G capability, as Motorola has already announced the Moto 5G MOD, which can make covert any Moto Z series smartphone into a 5G smartphone. However, the 5G MOD is not yet available, which is expected to be made available in the Q1 of 2018. Similarly, Huawei has also announced the Kirin 980 SoC, which also comes with a dedicated 5G modem.
5G in 2019?
We might start to see the launch of the 5G capable smartphones by the end of 2018. However, we may not be able to take advantage of the 5G network at least until 2020 (in India), as network providers have recently upgraded to the 4G network.
5G is expected to offer optical-fibre class internet speeds to smartphones. The 5G network is also likely to provide extended range compared to the 4G network, which should also help in providing better battery life with faster downloading and uploading speeds.