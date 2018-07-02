Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 leaked renders suggest a complete bezel-less design

The Xiaomi Mi MIX brand philosophy

The MIX concept from Xiaomi was created to make premium smartphones with no bezels or notch and the Xiaomi Mi MIX was a great example for that. The Xiaomi Mi MIX was ahead of its time, but the Mi MIX 2 and the Mi MIX 2S offered trivial improvements. The Mi MIX was one of the first smartphones to offer 17:9 aspect ratio, where all the other smartphones came with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is also the first smartphone to have no bezels on the three sides of the smartphone, which made Mi MIX a one of kind smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 and Mi MIX 2S

The Xiaomi Mi MIX did come with a bunch of flaws, including a mediocre camera and the form-factor of the Mi MIX made it almost impossible to use this smartphone and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 solved that problem, which came with an 18:9 aspect ratio with a similar design. However, the Mi MIX 2's camera did not match up with the other flagship smartphone and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S finally resolved that issue, which has a dual camera setup, which is on par with the other flagship smartphones like the Galaxy S 9+ and the Apple iPhone X.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 will have all the above-mentioned features minus the bottom chin, which is present on the all three Xiaomi Mi MIX smartphones that have been launched to date.

Until now, the Xiaomi Mi MIX devices came with an IPS LCD display and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 is most likely to have an OLED display and using foldable display technology (similar to the Apple iPhone X) the company might achieve a truly bezel-less design. For the placement of the front-facing camera, the smartphone might utilize a retractable camera module, similar to the Vivo NEX smartphone.