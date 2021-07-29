Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Bags TENAA Certification; Up To 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has been working on the flagship Mi Mix 4 smartphone which is expected to bring along the company's under-display camera technology. The device might be launched in the coming months with the Snapdragon 888 processor and some other high-end features. The suggested handset has now cleared its certification via TENAA. Some hardware details have also been tipped.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 has been spotted at the TENAA certification website with the M2016118C model number. The device earlier visited the 3C mobile authentication website bearing the same model number. Notably, the TENAA listing has suggested two variants of the Mi Mix 4 smartphone.

One of the variants will be launched with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the other is said to arrive with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration. The TENAA listing has currently only revealed the RAM and storage configurations. The listing would likely be updated with the remaining specifications in the coming weeks. Thanks to the rumor mill, some of the features of the handset are known. Following are the details:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Expected Features

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is said to debut with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Some reports also suggest that the handset might use the upgraded Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC. The TENAA listing has already confirmed up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage capacity. It might ship with Android 11 OS which will be wrapped around a custom MIUI interface.

The handset is likely to sport a triple-rear camera setup with the primary sensor being a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor. The other camera specifications aren't revealed as of now. But, we will likely get the details soon.

The rumour mill also hints at a curved edge display on the Mi Mix 4. The display is said to measure 6.6-inch and will be an OLED panel. The device will have an FHD+ resolution. The display will incorporate a fingerprint scanner for security.

We might see an under-display camera setup. However, this will be clear once the company drops any teasers. Nevertheless, the device is said to hit the shelves sometime in August this year. We should get some more insight in the coming days.

