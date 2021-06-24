Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Battery Details Confirmed; First Under Display Camera Smartphone? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has been strengthening its flagship smartphone game for the last few years. The Mi 11 Ultra currently takes the crown for most premium offering by Xiaomi. But, the company's next offering, i.e, the Mi Mix 4 is expected to be the most powerful smartphone by the brand. A bunch of leaks have already surfaced revealing a full-screen design and more. In the latest, the battery capacity and fast charging speeds of the handset have been confirmed.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Battery Specifications Confirmed

A new report confirms a 5,000 mAh battery unit for the Mi Mix 4. The device will be offering 120W fast wired and 80W fast wireless charging support. This makes the Mi Mix 4 the most powerful in terms of charging speeds. As of now, no flagship smartphone offers this fast charging speed.

Notably, this information falls in line with the one suggested by China's 3C certification website. Therefore, it wouldn't be wrong to assume that the Mi Mix 4 will indeed support the aforementioned battery technology. Let's take a look at what else this premium handset is rumoured to offer:

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4: First Under Display Camera Smartphone?

It wouldn't be just the fastest charging speeds with which the Mi Mix 4 will be raising standards in the smartphone space. The upcoming flagship is rumoured to be Xiaomi's first offering to commercialize the under-display camera technology.

This is the company's one of the patent designs from last year. The brand has filed several other patents since then, but the under-display camera phone is what seems to be the reality for now. The leaks have suggested the handset codenamed J18S to be the company's next-gen flagship Mi Mix 4.

With the under-display camera tech in place, the device will offer a full-view display. This is something Xiaomi has been trying to achieve and has been experimenting with new designs to make it possible.

Some reports have suggested that the device will be using a customized high-resolution panel, but with a missing 2K resolution support. Additionally, the Mi Mix 4 is rumored to be powered by the unannounced flagship Snapdragon 888 Pro.

The MIUI 13 is also confirmed to be pre-installed on the device. By now, it is confirmed that we are not only going to see the first-of-its-kind camera technology along with fast charging speeds.

We never know the Mi Mix 4 might bring some other unique feature to the table as well. Nevertheless, Xiaomi will surely hit the sweet spot if the Mi Mix 4 wouldn't make a hole in the pocket after its purchase.

