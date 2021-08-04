Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Leaked Video Reveals Crazy Flexible Screen With Under-Display Camera News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is all set to rattle up the smartphone space with its first under-display camera smartphone called the Mi Mix 4. The company has confirmed the launch of its upcoming flagship on August 10. The leaked live images shared recently gave a glimpse of the new-generation smartphone design.

With the approaching launch, more information is being circulated over the web detailing some more of the Mi MIX 4's aspects. The latest one comes in the form of a live video that shows the futuristic design approach Xiaomi has made possible with its upcoming offering.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Much Anticipated Futuristic Smartphone Design Approach!

Smartphones have been more than just a communication device for us all. Xiaomi has been one of the brands which have been consistent with experimenting with new technologies for its smartphones. The camera has been one of the key focus areas of the brand.

Xiaomi was amongst the first to introduce the concept of multiple camera sensors in the mid-range and affordable segment. The under-display camera technology is another such tech that the brand has been testing for a while for its devices.

The latest leaked video shared by Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo suggests Xiaomi has managed to overcome all the hurdles to implement this new camera technology to achieve a full-view display design.

Notably, the 28-sec short video shows the discrete display panel which is yet to be integrated with the device. The flexibility of the "unpackaged screen" assures we are getting a fully functional notch-less design with the panel neatly masking the camera setup beneath. This also indicates that the brand has worked on the durability factors which remain a concern with new designs.

This is a well-laid smartphone display design that has been asked for ages. We are speaking of the full-view screen without any waterdrop notch or punch-hole cutout hampering the viewing experience.

While some brands did achieve this with the pop-up selfie camera module, but that trend has slowed down in recent times. Xiaomi's Mi Mix 4 is definitely changing the game with the futuristic design approach.

Currently, the Mi Mix 4's under-display camera specifications are under the wraps. However, with the intensity of the leaks increasing, some details will emerge soon. Other features packed would also be high-end. If the leaks are to be believed, the device will be equipped with 50MP triple-rear cameras.

The Mi Mix 4 is also tipped to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display which will support an FHD+ resolution. The handset is also said to feature the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor combined with up to 12GB RAM. The battery capacity is unspecified, but 120W fast wired charging support and 70W wireless charging.

Other Under-Display Camera Smartphones

And Xiaomi isn't the only brand that has brought this new camera design to the table, ZTE has already unveiled this technology with the Axon 20 5G and the Axon 30 5G smartphones. The latter has been launched this month with the second-generation under-display camera technology.

Other brands are likely to join the bandwagon going forward and introduce their iteration of an under-display camera smartphone. Oppo is another brand that is gearing up for the launch of an under-display camera smartphone. We might see some more developments in the same category going forward.

Best Mobiles in India