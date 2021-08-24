Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 With 20MP Under-Display Camera, SD 888 Plus SoC Launched; Most Powerful Smartphone?

After several months of anticipation, Xiaomi has finally taken the wraps off its first under-display camera smartphone called the Mi MIX 4. The new generation flagship is the second such offering in 2021 which brings a full view display design with the help of the in-display selfie camera. The other features offered by the handset are also top-bitch. Check out the details below:

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Display, Processor Specifications

Let's start with the most important highlight of the Mi MIX 4, i.e, the display. Xiaomi has used a 3D curved AMOLED display which comes with an FHD+ resolution, 500,000:1 contrast ratio, and a 129HZ refresh rate. The panel is protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus and comes void of any notch or punch-hole.

The front panel accommodates a 20MP selfie snapper which uses a 4-in-1 Super Pixel sensor. Notably, the brand is calling its under-camera technology the CUP (camera under-panel). The full view design is achieved by placing the camera under the display and the micro-diamond pixel technology.

This tech is said to reduce the pixel size surrounding the selfie camera and increase the pixel brightness so that the camera is masked easily when not in use.

The other major highlight of the Mi MIX 4 is the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor. It is the first smartphone in the world to feature the overclocked version of the Snapdragon 888 processor. The flagship chipset is accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM. The device will be available with up to 512GB of onboard storage.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Camera Hardware

As mentioned above, the device uses a 20MP camera with a 4-in-1 Pixel sensor for selfies. The device uses a triple-lens setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 108MP HMX sensor with an f/1.79 aperture.

The main lens features OIS support and is paired up with an 8MP 50x periscope sensor with OIS and 5x optical zoom and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Mi MIX 4 has a 4,500 mAh battery which is paired up with a 120W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging. The company claims 21 minutes charging time with the normal mode of the wired charger and a 28 minutes recharge with the Boost mode.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Price, And Global Launch

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 is launched in four different configurations with the base model (8GB RAM/128GB storage) is priced at ¥4999 (approx Rs. 57,000). There is an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model priced at ¥5299 (approx Rs. 60,500) and a 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage model which will cost ¥5799 (approx Rs. 66,391).

The top-end variant is priced at ¥6299 which is around Rs. 72,000. The first under-display Xiaomi phone will go up for sale starting August 16 in China. The company has not revealed its global launch details as of now. However, we can expect it to debut in India and other markets this year itself.

Is Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Most Premium Of The Lot?

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 is undeniably one of the most premium smartphones in the modern market. The new-generation under-display camera technology and the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor along with the 108MP triple-rear cameras are the features that give it an edge over other flagships.

