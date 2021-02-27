Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha 2 Patent Shows Possible Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha 2 could be launched sometime in 2021. As per a couple of new patent filings, it looks like the company is prepping on this new smartphone that will come as the sequel to the Mi Mix Alpha.

Recently, multiple design patents showing the possible Mi Mix Alpha successor have been spotted on CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration) via 91mobiles. Earlier, the same design was spotted on WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization). The design shows that the smartphone will flaunt a wraparound display similar to that on the original Mi Mix Alpha. This will result in a high screen-to-body ratio sans any bezels.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha 2 Design Out

From the design that has been spotted, unlike the first-generation model that came with a vertical strip for the rear-facing cameras, one of the patents of the upcoming device shows a pop-up mechanism at the top. The Mi Mix Alpha 2 shows that there could be an all-display design sans any obtrusion. The patent shows an iPhone-like wide notch at the top of the display for the cameras.

The pop-up slider as well as notch designs reveal that there could be a triple-camera setup and two LED flash modules at each side. At the top, there appears to be a button, probably it could be the power on/off button and a microphone. At the bottom, it appears to be a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille.

Talking about both the designs, it looks like the smartphone will miss out on a 3.5mm headphone jack but it is expected from the device with a unique design. From the documents revealed by the patent filing, we are not able to get more details regarding the hardware of the device. However, it is speculated to feature premium specifications such as an octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC with 5G connectivity and an OLED display.

From the CNIPA patent, it looks like one of the designs might be final and the device could see the light of the day in 2021. But an exact launch date remains unknown.

