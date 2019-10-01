ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Might Arrive In October: Pricing And Specifications

    By Kunwar Kunal
    Xiaomi is all set to launch its new Mi Mix 4 smartphone at the end of October, in China, claims a report. According to previous reports, the device will be coming with a waterfall display that will offer high screen-to-body ratio. And, it is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

    Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Might Arrive In October: Pricing And Specifications

     

    Expected Price And Specs Of Xiaomi Mi Mix 4

    The new listing confirms that the Mi Mix 4 will be coming in two variants, featuring 4G and 5G connectivity options, respectively. The price of the device with 4G connectivity is expected to be similar to its predecessor i.e. Mi Mix 3. Whereas the 5G variant is rumored to be priced at 5,000 Yuan which roughly converts to Rs. 49,584.

    Furthermore, the listing reveals that the handset will be coming with a large curved OLED display. It might have a 108MP primary sensor at the rear. Its SoC is expected to be paired with either 6GB or 8GB RAM option. It is believed to run Android 10 topped by MIUI 10. Lastly, we could expect the device to come with Mi Charge Turbo 30W fast wireless charging support.

    To recall, the Xioami Mi Mix 3 was launched with a 6.39-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It is assisted by the dual rear and front cameras. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1.

    The smartphone is available in Jade Green, Onyx Black, and Sapphire Blue colors in India. And, its price starts from Rs. 34,800 for 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage option.

    (source)

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 9:51 [IST]
