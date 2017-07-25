Xiaomi Mi Note 3 with bezel-less design imagined in this concept video

Xiaomi announced the Mi Note 2 last year along with the Mi Mix. Now, the company seems to be all set to come up with the third generation phablet, the Mi Note 3 in the country.

We need to mention that the Mi Note 2 is considered to be one of the best devices to be launched by Xiaomi due to its curved edge design and the impressive specifications that it packs. The Mi Note 3 is believed to be the sequel to the Mi Note 2 and has been hitting the rumor mills since the past few months.

Earlier speculations suggested that the Mi Note 3 is slated to be launched in the second half of this year. As we are in the second half, it looks like the company is gearing up to unveil this device in the coming months. Right now, the Chinese manufacturer is busy with the launch of the Mi 5X and MiUI 9 that is slated to happen tomorrow.

A video on the YouTube channel of Science & Knowledge shows the fan-created renders of the Mi Note 3. The bezel-less display appears to have a high screen to body ratio. Given that Xiaomi has already achieved such a display with the Mi Mix, the company can manage it with the upcoming Note series device as well.

Besides the full-screen display, the renders of the Mi Note 3 show the presence of a dual rear camera, which has become a mandate for the premium smartphones. The video also highlights the specifications such as a 5.8-inch OLED display, Snapdragon 835 SoC, 128GB storage capacity, 6GB RAM, etc.