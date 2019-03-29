Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 12.5-Inch (2019) powered by 8th-Gen Intel Core CPUs launched News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The laptop features a full-sized backlit keyboard and has integrated Harman speakers for audio output.

Xiaomi has announced a new product for the consumers in its hometown China. The latest product launched by the Chinese tech giant is the Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019). The latest notebook comes as a refreshed model of the Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch which was launched last year. The new notebook by the Chinese tech giant comes with some upgrades over its precursors such as fast charging support and more.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) hardware:

The Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) packs a full-HD display panel measuring 12.5-inches in size. The display offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels and is encased within an all-metal chassis. The laptop makes use of an 8th-gen Intel Core i5 processor or Core i3 processor. The processor onboard is combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage option. The laptop will run on Windows 10 Home Edition software.

The laptop features a full-sized backlit keyboard and has integrated Harman speakers for audio output. The speakers are said to come with a DTS Surround Sound support for enhanced audio output. Coming to the ports, the Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) features one HDMI port, one 3.5mm audio jack for wired headphones connectivity, one USB 3.0 port, and one USB Type-C port. While the battery is unspecified, the laptop supports fast charging with which it can be charged up to 50 percent in around 50 minutes.

Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) pricing:

As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi has launched its latest laptop in its hometown China. The Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) which is powered by an Intel Core i5 chipset and with 256GB SSD is launched with a price tag of CNY 4,299 (Rs 44,277 approx). Whereas, the variant which comes with Intel Core m3 CPU and the same 256GB SSD carries a price tag of CNY 3,999 (Rs 41,205 approx). The laptop has already gone up for sale in China from yesterday and is available in Silver and Gold color options. The company is yet to announce the new laptop in India and it is not known as to when it will be available in the country.

via/image