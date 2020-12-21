Xiaomi Mi10 Youth Edition Receives Stable Android 11 Update: What's New? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has launched the latest Android firmware to one of its recent premium mid-range smartphones. The Mi 10 Youth Edition is getting the Android 11 update. The smartphone was launched a few months back and with the Android 10 OS. The company has been testing the beta version of the Android OS on the Mi 10 Youth Edition and has dished out the stable update after months of anticipation.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Android 11 Update Changelog

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition is getting the Android 11-based MIUI 12 stable update in China. The information comes via a Telegram Channel. The update weighs around 3.6GB in size and is being dished out as an OTA.

It is currently unknown when this update will be available for the remaining regions. However, some information might emerge soon. The update brings along all the latest Android 11 goodies. Following the update, the Mi 10 Youth Edition will have a new notification bar. Also, the update will bring along mew chat bubbles for conversations, built-in screen recording, and more.

As for the hardware, the Mi 10 Youth Edition has a 6.57-inch FHD+ display with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. It gets a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone features a U-shaped notch that packs a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

The smartphone is equipped with a quad-lens setup at the rear which has a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The unit also has an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, another 8MP sensor, and a 2MP sensor. The device runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

The smartphone is available with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. There is a storage expansion provision as well. The device has a 4,160 mAh battery unit and 22.5W fast charging support.

