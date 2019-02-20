Xiaomi Mi9 SE: 48 MP triple-lens camera, SD 712 CPU and 1080P full-screen display News oi-Karan Sharma Xiaomi Mi 9 SE launched with triple rear camera setup, in-display fingerprint sensor and more.

Xiaomi launched its Mi 9 smartphone today in China, but that's not the only smartphone which the company has announced. The company has also launched the Mi 9 SE which is the successor of last year's Mi 8SE. The highlights of the phone are fifth-gen in-display fingerprint sensor and 48-megapixel camera sensor. So here are the full details about the Xiaomi's newly launched smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 9 SE comes with a 5.97-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 × 2280 pixels. The screen carries 103.8% NTSC Color gamut, 600 nits brightness, >60000:1 contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The display also has a waterdrop notch on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 712 SoC, with Adreno 616 GPU. The smartphone is backed by a 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB onboard storage.

On the optical front, the Mi 9 Se offers triple rear camera setup with the combination of 8-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor + 8-megapixel telephoto lens + 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens along with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 20-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

The connectivity part includes dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac dual-band (2×2 MU-MIMO ), Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C. The dimensions of the phone are 147.5×70.5×7.45mm and it weighs around 155grams. The smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and Infrared sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 SE is fuelled by a 3070mAh battery with 18W fast charging and run on Android 9.0 (Pie) on top of MIUI 10. The device will be available in blue, violet and dark great colors option, with a price tag of 1,999 Yuan ($ 297 / Rs 21,150 approx) for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. For 128GB storage buyers need to pay 2,299 yuan ($ 341 / Rs 24,330 approx). It will go on sale in China from March 1st.

