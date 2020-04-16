Xiaomi Might Increase Prices Of Upcoming Flagship Devices In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Both Xiaomi and Realme have recently cancelled their product launches in India. Xiaomi was planning to launch the Mi 10 series, while Realme was about to launch its Narzo series in the country. However, now it has been reported that Xiaomi is likely to increase the prices of flagship devices.

The company's marketing head Anuj Sharma tweeted about the same. The tweet reads: "Frankly with today's exchange rate, increased GST in India & component pricing, flagship specs with killer prices are a thing of the past. We all might need to realign our expectations going forward."

This means that all upcoming flagship smartphones from the company are likely to be priced above Rs. 30,000. However, many smartphone buyers are expecting that the company will continue to offer the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with its affordable handsets.

It is worth mentioning that the handset maker is planning to launch its devices with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor in the country. But, after this tweet, we expect that the upcoming device will be very expensive. The tweet comes after the Indian government has raised the GST rates by 18 percent as against 12 percent earlier.

For the unaware, all smartphone makers such as Oppo, Vivo, Apple, Realme, and Samsung have increased prices of their handsets from April 1. Xiaomi has increased prices by Rs. 1,000, while Apple and other brands have increased by Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 3,600.

However, now the situation has been changed and companies are likely to face challenges in terms of selling their devices in the country. The smartphone has become a secondary thing ever since the lockdown has been announced as people are spending more money on food. So, there are chances that the companies might start selling their inventory at discounted prices.

