Xiaomi Might Launch Mi Mix 4 With Snapdragon 865 SoC Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi might soon launch the MI Mix 4 smartphone in China. According to inline reports, the company has opened a new Weibo account for the Mi Mix series.

Xiaomi's move could be a teaser for the MI Mix 4 smartphone launch. We can expect that Xiaomi will finally launch the Mi Mix 4 in 2020 after a long wait.

Expected Specs, Price & Launch Date

The phone is expected to feature an AMOLED bezel-less screen display with a resolution of 1440×3,120 pixels and 537 PPI pixel density. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

For fast battery performance, Xiaomi can pack the smartphone with a 4,500 mAh battery. The Mi Mix 4 can be equipped with a much-improved quad rear camera setup that will provide a better image quality. The setup will include a 108MP, 16MP,12MP, and an 8MP camera. Xiaomi will probably cram in a 32MP front-facing camera.

In terms of design, the Xiaomi MI Mix 4 is said to have dustproof potency with IP 68 water resistance. Along with the custom MIUI skin, it is also expected that the MI Mix 4 will run on Android 10 or possibly Android 11.

To recall, the Mi Mix 3 that was launched in 2018 with a 6.39-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels. It runs on Android 8.1 and is powered by a 3,850 mAh battery

Xiaomi might launch MI Mix 4 in June after launching MIUI 12. Since the company is packing the smartphone with a lot of good features, it is expected that the price of the MI Mix 4 may be a little higher. Although based on the price in the Indian market, Xiaomi may keep the price low for Indian users. So far, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is expected to be priced at Rs. 57,990.

However, Xiaomi did not provide any confirm information about the launch date and price of the MI Mix 4. So, the company can definitely change the price based on the smartphone market.

Best Mobiles in India