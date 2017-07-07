Xiaomi MIUI 9 slated to be released by August 16: Developments so far

Xiaomi's MIUI 9 is the next iteration that is based on Android 7.0 Nougat. The company seems to be all set to roll out this update to select devices in order to bring about new features and improvements over the MIUI 8.

As we know that the MIUI 9 is coming sometime soon, the next big question in the minds of the Mi fans is when the MIUI 9 will be released. Initially, it was expected to be rolled out with the company's flagship Mi 6 but it did not happen.

The company's official statement claims that the MIUI 9 is coming soon, which could be later this month or early in August. Xiaomi has revealed that the release of the MIUI 9 will not be delayed any further than August 16.

While we do not have any proper launch date of the next iteration of the company's UI, here we lineup the major developments that have happened so far on this front.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Closed beta testing Going by the official forum, the MIUI 9 closed beta testing will debut by the end of this month. A group of testers and developers will be testing the update. For now, there is no information on how one can become a beta tester of the MIUI 9 update. List of Xiaomi devices getting the MIUI 9 update Following the information about the closed beta testing, Xiaomi officially released the list of devices that will receive the MIUI 9 update once the same is rolled out to the public. The Mi Max, Mi 5, Mi 5S, Mi 5S Plus, Mi 4C, Mi 4S, Mi Note, Mi Note 2, Mi Mix and Mi Note 4X will get the Android 7.0 Nougat update. The Mi 6, Mi Max 2, Mi 5C and Redmi 4X will get the Android 7.1 Nougat update. The devices such as Redmi Note 4 and Redmi 4 haven't made it to the list. Potential new features We have already come to know the potential features that might be included in the Xiaomi MIUI 9. The update seems to have removed the basic functionality such as SMS scheduling as this feature is used by just a few users. The MIUI 9 will remove this feature in order to use the processing power to the other functions that might be useful. Interestingly, this iteration of Xiaomi's UI will bring the ability to delete the system apps that come preloaded. It is also expected to bring about new features and optimizations that might offer a better user experience. The MIUI 9 will also bring in picture-in-picture mode and split screen features to the Xiaomi devices.