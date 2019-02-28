Xiaomi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro launch live updates News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi has kickstarted the launch event. It has confirmed that there will be five surprises for the Redmi fans in India. You can watch the live stream of the event from here to catch the action live. Also, we have come up with the Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro and other products launch event with a minute-by-minute update. Do check out the live updates from here.

It uses a 4000mAh battery with two-day battery life and support for Quick Charge 4. The next one is the Redmi Note 7. It comes with the Snapdragon 660 AIE processor. It comes with the caption - Performance Redefined. It is touted to be much better with 10% improved performance than the other models using the same processor. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is a major upgrade from its predecessor - the Redmi Note 6 Pro. There is a 13MP AI selfie camera with AI portrait selfie, studio lighting selfie, AI Face Unlock, AI beauty and more. It also has AI Portrait 2.0. There is Adjustable Bokeh, Studio Lighting with 8 unique effects andLight Trails. It comes with 4K video recording. It features Xiaomi AI Night Photography comes to play with the night mode. It captures more details even during the night without any exposure challenges. There is AI scene detection with India-specific optimizations too. The sensor can produce really good low-light shots. It does this by merging 4 pixels into 1 Super Pixel. Talking about the functionalities of the camera, the IMX586 sensor from Sony provides 4x dynamic range for better photos. It can handle the light better for improved output. It has a 6P lens and an aperture of f/1.9, the widest aperture on a Redmi phone. The camera on the Redmi Note 7 Pro uses a 48MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor for depth sensing. The 48MP camera is creating a buzz right now. The 48MP camera uses a Sony IMX586 sensor, which is the highest resolution sensor available for smartphones. It uses a 4000mAh battery with nearly two days of battery life. It comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 for fast charging. The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with MIUI 10 on top of Android 9 Pie. The Snapdragon 675 SoC is teamed up with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB storage space. Notably, this is the first time a Redmi phone is coming with 128GB storage space. It also uses Adreno 612 GPU for heavy games. The smartphone uses a processor with the latest Kryo 460 architecture. It is the octa-core Snapdragon 675 SoC and is the most powerful chipset based on the 11nm process. The Redmi Note 7 Pro will have an all-new processor. It has scored 180,808 on AnTuTu with 155% better performance than its predecessor used on the Redmi Note 6 Pro. The smartphone comes with a USB Type-C port for the first time in theNote series, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster. There is a thick notch, a 2.5D curved glass design at the front and rear, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection at its front and rear, a glossy finish, rounded corners, a gradient finish and three color options - Neptune Blue, Nebula Red and Space Black. Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 6.3-inch LTPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It has a Sunlight Display and Reading Mode to avoid eye strain. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has been unveiled at the global launch event in India. The company will bring 5 surprises for its fans in India today. The first is the launch of the Redmi Note 7 Pro. He is talking about the success of the company and its Redmi series devices. Jain reveals the company's contribution of Rs. 5 Lakh to "Bharat ke Veer" organization with the money contributed by the Mi fans. The event has started as the company's head in India Manu Kumar Jain takes the stage.