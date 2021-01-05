Xiaomi Offers Free Repairs For Mi A3 Android 11 Update Hard Brick Issue News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is amongst those few OEMs which has started releasing stable Android 11 update to its older launches. The company recently grabbed the headlines with the Android 11 update rollout to the Mi A3. It was being reported that the new update is hard bricking the devices. Several users took to social media platforms to confirm the issue with the update. Following this, Xiaomi acknowledged the issue and had halted the update for the Mi A3. The brand is now offering a free repair option to the users whose devices stopped working after the update.

Xiaomi MI A3 Hard Brick Repair For Free?

Just to recap, the users who had installed the Android 11 update weren't able to restart the unit. To make up for this, the company is offering free repairs to the hard bricked units across all its service centers in India. The company also released a statement confirming the same.

The brand will be repairing the broken units across 2,000 plus service centers in the country. This service will also be available for the devices whose warranty has expired. The company quoted, "We are aware of the issue on some Mi A3 devices following a recent Android 11 update. We have since halted the rollout. We kindly request users who experience this issue to visit any of the 2,000 plus service centers across the country nearer to you wherein a solution will be provided for free unconditionally (within or beyond warranty).

The company further added, "We regret the inconvenience this has brought about. As a brand committed to offering the best possible user experience, we will continuously improve our products and services." As of now, the update rollout has been stopped. It can't be said for sure when the company will resume the firmware update to the handset. We will have to wait for the brand to confirm the details.

