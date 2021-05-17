Just In
Xiaomi Patent Reveals Unique Dual Slider Smartphone With Secondary Display
Xiaomi has been proactively filing patents for new smartphone designs right from the beginning of this year. Earlier, the brand patented a twisting camera design and recently had filed another patent for an internal flip camera smartphone. It seems that the company isn't stopping anytime soon as it has filed for another patent with a unique design. The latest patent by Xiaomi is a dual slider smartphone with some added twist. Check out the details:
New Xiaomi Smartphone With Dual-Slider, Dual Display Design In Making? Xiaomi's latest patent filing has been reported by LetsGoDigital. While the company filed for this unique slider design back in January this year, it got published last week. What makes this design unique is a slider mechanism along with a secondary display. Speaking of the design, the dual slider mechanism allows the device to slide open on both ends, i.e, left and right. The secondary display comes in sight when the device slides on the left. Interestingly, each slider serves a different purpose altogether. So, it not just a design approach to enhance the appeal rather functionality as well. The secondary display pops up when the device slides to left is smaller in width than the primary panel, but has an equal length. Also, there is no front camera or notch, so the device offers a full-view design. This is something Xiaomi's recent patents have in common. So, in plain view, it appears like a basic smartphone with a notchless design, but has the dual-slider with a secondary display adding the twist. The device also seems to be skipping the traditional rear-mounted camera module. The camera setup is placed inside the slider itself. Going by the patent images, the camera sensors are placed on either side of the right slider. The front of the slider has three sensors, while the rear has four camera cutouts. So, not just the primary rear camera setup, but also the front camera module will have multiple sensors for selfies and video calling. Will Xiaomi Launch Any Dual Smartphone Slider Phone Soon? Xiaomi has filed patents for several futuristic smartphones in recent times. However, only the under-display camera smartphone which was patented last year is likely going commercial in the form of Mi MIX Fold's successor. So, the company has a lot of work to do before the other such devices go official. But this isn't stopping the company from designing such unique smartphones. We might see some more concept phones by Xiaomi on papers going ahead; however, we can't be sure of any imminent launch.
Will Xiaomi Launch Any Dual Smartphone Slider Phone Soon?
Xiaomi has filed patents for several futuristic smartphones in recent times. However, only the under-display camera smartphone which was patented last year is likely going commercial in the form of Mi MIX Fold's successor.
So, the company has a lot of work to do before the other such devices go official. But this isn't stopping the company from designing such unique smartphones. We might see some more concept phones by Xiaomi on papers going ahead; however, we can't be sure of any imminent launch.