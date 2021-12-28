ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Patents Flip Phone With Tall Clamshell Design, Dual- Selfie Camera

    Xiaomi released the Mi Mix Fold foldable smartphone in China earlier this year. The phone was a big folding phone, similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold. Months later, leaks for its replacement, the Mix Fold 2, surfaced, indicating that the Mix Fold 2 would be released sooner than planned. However, Xiaomi has filed a patent for a new foldable phone, which we'll term a flip phone that might compete with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip.

     
    Xiaomi Patents Flip Phone With Tall Clamshell Design
    Image Source  

    An application filed with the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), revealed the new Xiaomi Flip Phone. The application's number is 2020301357510 and it does not give any technical specifications, but the patent photos are available. Surprisingly, it appears to be the same device that was shown in a patent filed by Xiaomi with the World Intellectual Property Organization a few months ago (WIPO).

    XIAOMI Flip Phone Specifications

    The Xiaomi Flip phone has a foldable mechanism that is similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. It features a tall form factor when extended, and a small squarish shape when closed. The clamshell technique is similar, but the rear design seems to be very different. The Xiaomi Flip appears to sport a dual-camera system with a horizontal camera module. It sports a second screen on the front, identical to the cover display of the Z Flip 3.

    The phone's primary screen is a punch-hole display with a camera cut-out in the top left corner. It has a dual-camera system for selfies. On the right spine, there's a volume rocker and a power button, while at the bottom, there's a USB Type-C connector, a speaker grille, and a SIM-card slot.

    Xiaomi Patents Flip Phone With Tall Clamshell Design
    Image Sorce  

    XIAOMI Flip Phone Launch Date

    The photos have no further information to decode. However, we anticipate further leaks of the device in the coming weeks. Xiaomi could release the phone alongside the much-anticipated Mix Fold 2 next year.

    A phone branded Mi Mix Flip was also observed in a patent submitted with the same organisation, CNIPA, in related news. It had a similar clamshell shape to the Xiaomi Flip, but it also sported a circular triple-rear camera setup.

