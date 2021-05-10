Just In
Xiaomi Patents Internal Flip Camera Smartphone; When To Expect Its Launch?
Xiaomi has been one of the brands which have been experimenting with new technologies for smartphones. The company has patented some unique designs for its devices in the past. Last year, the company showcased its under-display camera technology. The same is expected to go commercial with the J18s foldable smartphone this year. Now, the company has filed a patent for another unique hardware which we might see on upcoming Xiaomi flagships.
Xiaomi Files Patent For Internal Flip Camera Smartphone
Xiaomi's latest smartphone patent filing has been reported by Letsgodigital. The patent published by WIPO suggests the company might now launch a device with an internal flip camera system. This is the first of its kind design by Xiaomi and is different from the previous under-display camera module.
How Will The Camera Module Function?
The new patent filed by Xiaomi suggests the camera hardware will be placed under the display comprising at least one sensor. It is a shared camera module with the primary sensors facing the rear panel. The remaining camera module which remains invisible upfront has multiple sensors that make up for the primary imaging setup.
The patent indicates at least three camera lenses out of which only the top lens is rotatable. The remaining two at the bottom remains stable. The company will likely use a motorized mechanism to achieve this design. So during functionality, only the single top sensor would be visible which clicking selfies.
The remaining sensors would likely be disguised with the display producing the same pixels around the blank camera surface. Similar to how the previously patented under-display camera technology by the company functions.
While it is not clear how Xiaomi will successfully implement this hardware on future smartphones, the online reports suggest the company would likely use a magnetic module to drive the camera mechanism. The patent filing has hinted at the design of the rotating mechanism for this design.
Any Xiaomi Phone With Internal Flip Camera On Cards?
As of now, it isn't certain if the company will implement its design on any of its devices soon. Several times patent filed remains on paper and there are possibilities they don't get to the stage of official production.
However, Xiaomi is apparently successful with its last patent and we might see an under-display camera smartphone in the form of Mi MIX Fold's successor. As for the internal flip camera smartphone, it could be a while before we get to see any such offering.