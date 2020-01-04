Xiaomi Phones To Use Google Mobile Services and APIs In Select Regions News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi's MIUI is one of the famous Android UIs for its minimal design and offering the freedom to customize as per users requirement. However, Xiaomi smartphones do come with some default applications which include Mi Music, Mi Share, Mi Video, Dialer, Messaging, File Manager and others. However, the company has launched its latest smartphone the Mi 9T Pro globally with Google's Phone and Messages apps.

It seems that the company has acknowledged the changes officially. On January 3, 2020, Xiaomi announced that the company has decided to use Google Mobile Services and APIs due to some privacy laws and restrictions across the world. The company also claims that this will enhance the user experience. To replace the MIUI Dialer and MIUI Messaging with Google Phone and Google Messages on all the existing devices, the company will start rolling out a global ROM update.

"Global ROMs and EEA ROMs of new Xiaomi devices will no longer have MIUI Dialer and Messaging, rather Google Phone and Messages will come pre-installed on these. Devices launched before Mi 9T Pro aren't expected to have these apps," reads Xiaomi global community post.

Also, do note that after the global ROM update will not include the call recording feature in some regions. However, the company has promised to get it back soon. The changes will be pushed for global and European regions including Russiam China, India, and Indonesia.

Moreover, the upcoming smartphones from Xiaomi will arrive with default Google Dialer and Google Messages.

It has been reported that Google has already started rolling out Rich Communication Services to all Android users across the United States. It has been expected that soon other regions will also witness the change.

