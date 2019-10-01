Xiaomi Poco F1 Available With Massive Discounts On Flipkart News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco F1 was the first affordable smartphone by Xiaomi to offer a premium Snapdragon chipset. The device was launched back in 2018 and is still one of the most capable mid-range smartphones in the market. Since its official launch, it has been discounted a couple of times.

Last month, the Poco F1 was available with Rs. 5,000 discount. Now, it is retailing with around Rs. 7,000 discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Here is everything you need to know:

Poco F1 Flipkart Discount Details

The Poco F1 was announced at Rs. 21,999 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. But, you can buy this base model at just Rs. 14,999 through Flipkart. Xiaomi revealed the price cut officially via Twitter.

#DiwaliWithMi deals are coming to #TheBigBillionDays at the stroke of midnight with upto 13900 off on our smartphones



Redmi 7A -4999*

Note 7S -8999*

Note 7 Pro -10999*

POCO F1 -14999*

K20 -19999*

K20 Pro -24999*



Bank offers @AxisBank @ICICIBank



You can't refuse this offer. pic.twitter.com/t98RaAAkd6 — Mi India for #MiFans (@XiaomiIndia) September 29, 2019

There is an additional 10 percent instant discount for the Axis Bank credit or debit card and ICICI Bank credit cardholders. This will bring down the price effectively to Rs. 13,499.

On the other hand, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant which retails at Rs. 24,999 can be purchased at just Rs. 14,399. The top model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage which was available at Rs. 28,999 can now be purchased at Rs, 17,099 from the e-commerce platform.

The tweet also notes discount on other Xiaomi smartphones including the Redmi 7A (at Rs. 4,999), Redmi Note 7S (at Rs. 8,999), Redmi Note 7 Pro (at Rs. 10,999), Redmi K20 (at Rs. 19,999), Redmi K20 Pro (at Rs. 24,999).

Xiaomi Poco F1 Quick Specs

The Xiaomi Poco F1 sports a 6.18-inch LCD display with 1080 x 2246 pixels FHD+ resolution and a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 845 chipset clubbed with Adreno 630 GPU, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

For optics, the smartphone is equipped with a dual-rear camera setup packing a 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. It offers features such as HDR, Panorama, Face Detection, Touch Focus, Dual Pixel Autofocus, 1080p@30fps, and 2160@30fps video recording.

There is a 20MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture upfront. The Poco F1 offers connectivity options like 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth. To keep everything in check, there is a 4,000 mAh battery with quick charging support.

