Xiaomi Poco F1 launch highlights: First Snapdragon 845 smartphone priced under Rs. 30,000

Poco F1 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space will be priced at Rs. 20,999. There is a variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 23,999. The variant with a massive 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space will be priced at Rs. 28,999. The Poco F1 Armoured edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space is priced at Rs. 29,999. Buyers of the device can be availed at Rs. 1,000 discount on using HDFC bank cards during the first sale. This way, the base variant will be priced at Rs. 19,999. And, it will be the world's first Snapdragon 845 smartphone under Rs. 20,000.