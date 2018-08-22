Xiaomi Poco F1 launch highlights: First Snapdragon 845 smartphone priced under Rs. 30,000

For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Related Articles
Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Poco F1 in India. The device comes with several highlights that a flagship smartphone should possess for now. It is an online exclusive smartphone and will be available via Flipkart and Mi.com. Xiaomi has announced a Poco F1 Armoured edition made using Kevlar aramid fibre.
Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with a dual-camera module positioned at the top center similar to that of the Mi 8, Infrared Face Unlock, fingerprint sensor at its rear, a display notch that can be hidden, a capacious 4000mAh battery and a lot more.
Auto Refresh Feeds
August 22, 2018 | 13:48:15
Regarding availability, the device will be anonline exclusive product. It will be available via Flipkart and Mi.com. The sale will debut on August 29 at 12 PM. The device will be launched in over 50 global markets with the launch in Paris, Jakarta and Hong Kong happening on August 27.
August 22, 2018 | 13:46:54
The Jio offer gives up to Rs. 8,000 instant benefits and up to 6TB data benefits. There will be a free Super Soft Case bundled in the box. The company launches an ultra-slim case priced at Rs. 399, Armoured case with Kevlar finish priced at Rs. 799 and POCO official skins priced at Rs. 299.
August 22, 2018 | 13:43:14
Poco F1 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space will be priced at Rs. 20,999. There is a variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at Rs. 23,999. The variant with a massive 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space will be priced at Rs. 28,999. The Poco F1 Armoured edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space is priced at Rs. 29,999. Buyers of the device can be availed at Rs. 1,000 discount on using HDFC bank cards during the first sale. This way, the base variant will be priced at Rs. 19,999. And, it will be the world's first Snapdragon 845 smartphone under Rs. 20,000.
August 22, 2018 | 13:40:02
Manmohan, the General Manager of Poco India is on stage. He says that the Poco F1 will be supported by the 1000 Xiaomi service centers in the country. The device will be Made in India.
August 22, 2018 | 13:39:59
Manmohan, the General Manager of Poco India is on stage. He says that the Poco F1 will be supported by the 1000 Xiaomi service centers in the country. The device will be Made in India.
August 22, 2018 | 13:32:49
Android security updates will be rolled out at least once in a quarter. The device will get the Android 9 Pie update in Q4 2018. It ships with Project Treble for quicker updates.Kernel sources of MIUI for POCO will be available to the community. So the MIUI for POCO has three things - POCO Launcher, Android updates and Turbocharged Englne.
August 22, 2018 | 13:31:08
It renders faster app startup letting apps open 28% faster with VIP launch booster. There is faster foreground app experience possible by dynamic resource allocation instead of even resource allocation. This makes a difference in gaming. The third aspect is faster and more responsive swiping experience. There are two things contributing to this - 20% increased sensitivity and 22% faster frame rates for optimized animations. So, the swiping performance is 21% faster.
August 22, 2018 | 13:26:12
POCO F1 will come with a new software experience called MIUI for POCO. This software comes with POCO Launcher that has a new App Drawer for speedier app search, the ability to group apps automatically, the group apps by color, hidden app icons with a password for increased privacy, third-party icon packs and more. The POCO Launcher will be available in beta on Play Store next week for users of other devices.
August 22, 2018 | 13:22:32
Poco F1 uses a 20MP selfie camera. It is the same module used on the Mi 8. It uses Super Pixel for superior photos in low-light.With Super Pixel and AI scene detection that recognizes up to 10 scenes, the device optimizes the selfie's background in real-time. There is AI beautify feature as well.
August 22, 2018 | 13:13:21
There is a dual-camera module at its rear. Poco F1 has a 12MP Sony IMX363 sensor and a 5MP Samsung sensor. It has Dual Pixel Autofocus for quick and precise focus. It lets you click photos in a blink of the eye. The interface is customized to India as well. There are AI capabilities for AI scene recognition that can recognize over 206 scenes. It has AI background detection, and more. It also has HDR for a better low-light photography.
August 22, 2018 | 13:08:35
For those who want a premium material, Poco F1 Armoured edition is here. It is made using Kevlar aramid fibre. It is used in space suits and bulletproof vests though the device isn't bulletproof. Thismaterial is scratch resistant and looks exceptional.
August 22, 2018 | 13:05:15
The device has Dirac HD Sound and Dual Smart PA for amazing audio performance. It comes in three colors - Steel Blue, Rosso Red and Graphite Black.
August 22, 2018 | 13:04:25
On the design front, the Poco F1 breaks the stereotype that flagship devices need to flaunt a glass back. To change this, the device features a hard-coated polycarbonate unibody design with a 7-layer color process. It features a curved 3D body, a USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 6.18-inch FHD+ display with a Corning Glass coating. There is a notch on top with Infrared Face Unlock to unlock the device even in the dark in less than 0.4seconds, a 20MP front camera and proximity sensor. If you do not like the notch, you can hide it from the settings.
August 22, 2018 | 12:56:50
The top-end variant has 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS2.1 storage space. It also comes with up to 256GB of expandable storage space with a microSD card as it has a hybrid SIM slot.
August 22, 2018 | 12:55:28
Poco F1 comes with 4G+ for a faster network performance and better coverage. This is a rare feature seen in smartphones in India. It offers around 275% faster data than the 4G networks. It also supports dual VoLTE. With 4G+ that combines two different frequencies offers better VoLTE experience without much call drops. It is the first device with 4G+ in India.
August 22, 2018 | 12:52:21
When it comes to battery life, the Poco F1 uses a 4000mAh battery used by Redmi smartphones. This makes it one of the big battery flagship smartphones. It can give a full day of battery life even under heavy usage. It is touted to render 8 hours of gaming and 15 days of standby time. It is teamed up with Quick Charge 3.0 for fast charging.
August 22, 2018 | 12:48:06
Poco F1 comes with LiquidCool Technology, which is a water cooling technology used on top of the chipset to keep the processor (and eventually the smartphone) cooler even when it is rendering a faster performance. The sustained peak performance can be enjoyed for a longer time.
August 22, 2018 | 12:45:38
Snapdragon 845 offers 3x increased AI performance and the Adreno 630 GPU offers 30% improved graphics performance. The Poco F1 has scored 291,302 on AnTuTu benchmark, making it one of the fastest smartphones.
August 22, 2018 | 12:43:57
Performance, camera and experience will have the major importance. The Master of Speed, Poco F1 will focus on performance. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, the top-of-the-line chipset for now.
August 22, 2018 | 12:42:50
Jai Mani, Head of Product at Poco Global is on stage. He talks about the Poco F1.
August 22, 2018 | 12:40:28
Alvin adds that Poco will follow the same supply chain, quality and service that was provided by Xiaomi. Poco's vision is determined to build products that let consumers try the latest technologies. He adds that Poco is the Champion of performance.
August 22, 2018 | 12:38:33
The Poco team has 8 members with immense experience in the smartphone industry.
August 22, 2018 | 12:37:42
The event has started and Alvin Tse, Head of Poco is talking about Xiaomi's lead in the Indian market and its position in the global market.
August 22, 2018 | 12:33:45
The event is all set to start.
Comments