Xiaomi Poco F1 receives MIUI v9.6.22 software update: What's new and how to update?

Download MIUI 9.6.22 on Poco F1

If you are running on MIUI 9.6.14 or 9.6.18, then you will receive an OTA update notification for the MIUI 9.6.22 update. If you are running on MIUI 9.6.14, then download the zip (450 MB) file from this link and install the update via updater app. The incremental update file size is around 450 MB.

If you are running on MIUI 9.6.18, then download the full recovery ROM (1.6 GB) from this link and install the zip file via updater app. The complete recovery ROM update package is around 1.6 GB. So, make sure that your device has at least 4 GB of free space with high-speed internet connection for smoother software installation.

What's new on MIUI 9.6.22 for Poco F1?

Now you can remove the Mi Roaming app

Enabled face unlock for Poland, France, Spain, Nepal, Srilanka, and Bangladesh

Updated Android security patch for the month of August 2018

Third-party app launch fixed

Virtual button offset fixed

Simplification of sound turning off process

Status bar height adjusted

Optimised volume for IP calls

Tuned camera launching process and image processing

Streamlined voice recording process

Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

The Xiaomi Poco F1 is the most affordable smartphone to launch in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The device has 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with a notch design. The smartphone will be available in 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB internal storage with a micro SD card for additional storage expansion. The smartphone also has dual SIM card slots with support for dual LTE or VoLTE.

The smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor. The device has a 20 MP selfie camera with an IR sensor, which enables low-light face unlock. The Poco F1 has a 4000 mAh Li-ion non-user replaceable battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 capability via USB type C port. The device also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.