ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Poco F1 receives MIUI v9.6.22 software update: What's new and how to update?

MIUI 9.6.22 is based on Android 8.1 Oreo

By

Related Articles

    Xiaomi has released a new software update for the Poco F1, the latest flagship smartphone from the brand under the Poco series. This update will be available for every user who is running on the MIUI global stable ROM. The MIUI v9.6.22 is released to fix several bugs on the Xiaomi Poco F1, and to offer a stable user experience.

    Download MIUI 9.6.22 on Poco F1

    If you are running on MIUI 9.6.14 or 9.6.18, then you will receive an OTA update notification for the MIUI 9.6.22 update. If you are running on MIUI 9.6.14, then download the zip (450 MB) file from this link and install the update via updater app. The incremental update file size is around 450 MB.

    If you are running on MIUI 9.6.18, then download the full recovery ROM (1.6 GB) from this link and install the zip file via updater app. The complete recovery ROM update package is around 1.6 GB. So, make sure that your device has at least 4 GB of free space with high-speed internet connection for smoother software installation.

    What's new on MIUI 9.6.22 for Poco F1?

     

    • Now you can remove the Mi Roaming app
    • Enabled face unlock for Poland, France, Spain, Nepal, Srilanka, and Bangladesh
    • Updated Android security patch for the month of August 2018
    • Third-party app launch fixed
    • Virtual button offset fixed
    • Simplification of sound turning off process
    • Status bar height adjusted
    • Optimised volume for IP calls
    • Tuned camera launching process and image processing
    • Streamlined voice recording process

     

    Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

    The Xiaomi Poco F1 is the most affordable smartphone to launch in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. The device has 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with a notch design. The smartphone will be available in 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB internal storage with a micro SD card for additional storage expansion. The smartphone also has dual SIM card slots with support for dual LTE or VoLTE.

    The smartphone has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor. The device has a 20 MP selfie camera with an IR sensor, which enables low-light face unlock. The Poco F1 has a 4000 mAh Li-ion non-user replaceable battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 capability via USB type C port. The device also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.

    Story first published: Friday, September 21, 2018, 10:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue