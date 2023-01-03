ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Launches Redmi 12C; Budget-Friendly Android Smartphone With Helio G85 SoC

    By
    |
    Xiaomi has launched a new smartphone for budget-conscious buyers. The Redmi 12C Android phone offers some decent specifications such as the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6GB RAM, a 6.7-inch display, and more. The Redmi 12C succeeds the Redmi 10C that arrive last year. Let's take a look at all the available information about the C-series Redmi smartphone.

     

    Xiaomi Redmi 12C Specifications, Features

    Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched a new smartphone, the Redmi 12C. The Android smartphone features a 6.71-inch HD+ display with a 1650 x 720 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The 720p display has a 5MP selfie camera inside a dew-drop notch.

    The Redmi 12C is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm SoC and a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU. The chipset is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

    The smartphone features diagonal stripes, presumably to boost grip. The non-slip texture on the back houses a dual camera set up which includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Xiaomi has placed the fingerprint scanner on the camera island, which doesn't appear odd.

    The Xiaomi Redmi 12C packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Notable connectivity and other hardware include a 3.5mm audio jack, micro-USB port, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS + GLONASS. Xiaomi is bundling a 10W charger with the Redmi 12C.

    Xiaomi Redmi 12C Price, Availability

    Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 12C in China. The smartphone is available in four color shades: Shadow Black, Sea Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender.

    The Redmi 12C will ship with multiple RAM and storage options. Their prices are as mentioned below:

    • 4GB/64GB: CNY 699 (approx. ₹8,400)
    • 4GB/128GB: CNY 799 (approx. ₹9,600)
    • 6GB/128GB: CNY 899 (approx. ₹10,800)

    There are two things that are strange with the Xiaomi Redmi 12C. The smartphone is limited to 4G networks, and hence, won't be able to benefit from the rapidly-deploying 5G networks. Secondly, Xiaomi has embedded a micro-USB port instead of a USB-C port in the Redmi 12C. The Chinese tech giant hasn't confirmed if the Redmi 12C will launch outside China.

    X