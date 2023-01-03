Just In
- 15 min ago Poco C50 With 6.52-inch LCD, 5000mAh Battery Launched For ₹6,499 In India
- 1 hr ago Realme 10 To Launch In India On January 9; Flipkart Microsite Goes Live
- 2 hrs ago Google Home Getting Full TV Controls For Compatible Smart TVs Just Like Nest Hub
- 4 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G: Comparison
Don't Miss
- Movies Alia Bhatt's Cute Heart-Printed Pyjama Set For New Year Party With Comes With This Hefty Price Tag
- News Why is the world worried about China's latest COVID wave?
- Sports Chennai Super Kings sets up their fourth academy in Trichy
- Education Participation of Foreign Scientists in the Indian Science Congress 2023
- Automobiles Top 5 Upcoming Cars In January 2023 – eC3, Thar 2WD & More
- Lifestyle New Year 2023: Resolutions For People With Anxiety
- Finance How to Complete KYC and Documents For Investing in Mutual Funds
- Travel Ultimate Ancient Landmarks to Add to Your Bucket List - Part -1
Xiaomi Launches Redmi 12C; Budget-Friendly Android Smartphone With Helio G85 SoC
Xiaomi has launched a new smartphone for budget-conscious buyers. The Redmi 12C Android phone offers some decent specifications such as the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 6GB RAM, a 6.7-inch display, and more. The Redmi 12C succeeds the Redmi 10C that arrive last year. Let's take a look at all the available information about the C-series Redmi smartphone.
Xiaomi Redmi 12C Specifications, Features
Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched a new smartphone, the Redmi 12C. The Android smartphone features a 6.71-inch HD+ display with a 1650 x 720 pixels resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The 720p display has a 5MP selfie camera inside a dew-drop notch.
The Redmi 12C is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm SoC and a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU. The chipset is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.
The smartphone features diagonal stripes, presumably to boost grip. The non-slip texture on the back houses a dual camera set up which includes a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Xiaomi has placed the fingerprint scanner on the camera island, which doesn't appear odd.
The Xiaomi Redmi 12C packs a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Notable connectivity and other hardware include a 3.5mm audio jack, micro-USB port, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS + GLONASS. Xiaomi is bundling a 10W charger with the Redmi 12C.
Xiaomi Redmi 12C Price, Availability
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 12C in China. The smartphone is available in four color shades: Shadow Black, Sea Blue, Mint Green, and Lavender.
The Redmi 12C will ship with multiple RAM and storage options. Their prices are as mentioned below:
- 4GB/64GB: CNY 699 (approx. ₹8,400)
- 4GB/128GB: CNY 799 (approx. ₹9,600)
- 6GB/128GB: CNY 899 (approx. ₹10,800)
There are two things that are strange with the Xiaomi Redmi 12C. The smartphone is limited to 4G networks, and hence, won't be able to benefit from the rapidly-deploying 5G networks. Secondly, Xiaomi has embedded a micro-USB port instead of a USB-C port in the Redmi 12C. The Chinese tech giant hasn't confirmed if the Redmi 12C will launch outside China.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
29,999
-
7,999
-
8,999
-
45,835
-
77,935
-
48,030
-
29,616
-
57,999
-
12,670
-
79,470