Xiaomi Redmi 4 to be available via Amazon India today

The long awaited Xiaomi Redmi 4 will start to sell via Amazon India today. While the Redmi 4 sale begins at 5PM IST today, the Prime Day Sale will be opening at 6PM IST.

The sale includes Redmi 4's 3 variants, priced at Rs. 6,999 for 2GB RAM and 16GB memory, Rs. 8,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB memory and Rs. 10,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB memory.

Other launch offers are also attached to the 3 variants of Redmi 4 such as, free subscription of HungamaMusic and Hungama Play, 45GB free data from Vodafone for 5 months and worth Rs. 200 promotion credit for Kindle books via kindle app.

Unfortunately, those of you who don't have Amazon Prime membership are not going to benefit from this sale.

Xiaomi Redmi 4: Specification

Xiaomi Redmi 4 sports a 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display offering a 450nit brightness. It is powered by 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU. The company is offering the device in three variants, viz. 2GB RAM/16GB, 3GB RAM/32GB, 4GB RAM/64GB, but all the variants have expandable memory up to 128GB.

Running on MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), the smartphone uses a Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD) and is equipped with 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, PDAF, LED Flash and 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The smartphone also offers Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and is powered by a 4100mAh battery.