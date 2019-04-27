Xiaomi Redmi 4 receives MIUI 10.3.1.0 update in India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Redmi 4 has received an update that brings bug fixes and improvements.

Xiaomi has been rolling out the MIUI 10 update to a slew of its smartphones. The latest one to get the update is the Redmi 4. This smartphone receives a slew of bug fixes as well as improvements after the update.

The Redmi 4 users in the country have taken to the official Mi forums to share the screenshots of the update and its changelog. Those who use the device can head on to Settings → About Phone → System Updates → Check for updates to get the latest version of the custom ROM on the device. Notably, it is an OTA update and will take a few days to reach all users.

Redmi 4 MIUI 10 changelog

Well, this Xiaomi smartphone has received the MIUI 10.3.1.0.NAMMIXM firmware version weighing in at 477MB. The latest update does not bring any security patch update and it still runs October 2018 patch.

As per the Mi India forum, the changelog includes fixes to the status bar shortcut, floating notification appearance and the delay in ending calls. It also adds the ability to restrict opening the notification shade from the lock screen. And, the update brings the SOS mode to the status bar.

Previously, there were issues regarding the notification shade going black when new notifications are received on the lock screen. Even the charging icon was facing an issue on the lock screen and the notification badges were displayed incorrectly on the WhatsApp icon. All these issues have been fixed by the MIUI 10.3.1.0 update.

Besides these fixes, the update optimizes the battery percentage format on the status bar, fixes the sync page issue and the issue where the portable hotspot cannot be switched on when the name of the device is set to the maximum length.