Xiaomi Redmi 5, 5 Plus launch draws closer as Singles' Day sales approaches

November 11 is an important day in China as the biggest online sales take place on the same day. Known as the Singles' Day sales, many manufacturers offer attractive discounts on their products on November 11 every year.

Xiaomi is no exception; company has already announced a number of enticing offers for its customers. However, the company is also expected to launch two new smartphones ahead of the Singles' Day sales. Rumors have it, we would soon see the unveiling of Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus. While the launch date of these phones is yet to be confirmed, the website anzhuo.cn claims the company will soon start teasing them.

Meanwhile, let's go through what we know about the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Xiaomi Redmi is likely to be an entry-level smartphone, but with a display producing 18:9 aspect ratio. It is said to feature a full-screen design with a large 5.7-inch display with HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the smartphone is rumored to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. From the existing speculations, the Redmi 5 is said to feature an 8MP rear camera and a 6MP selfie camera on board. The smartphone is tipped to launch in two storage variants; one with 3GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, the higher variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus When it comes to Redmi 5 Plus, it is speculated to boast of a 5.7-inch display with HD+ screen resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is likely to be launched with Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 630 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. Also, a 13MP dual camera setup is believed to be seen at the rear of the smartphone. Pricing As for the pricing, the Xiaomi Redmi 5 base model with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage is said to be priced at 799 yuan (approx. Rs. 7,800). The higher-end model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be priced at 899 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,800). The Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus, on the other hand, there are claims that the smartphone might be priced at 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 9,800) in the Chinese market.