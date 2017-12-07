Xiaomi Redmi 5 & 5 Plus launching today: How to watch the live stream

Today is yet another exciting day. Why? Because, popular smartphone brand Xiaomi is now launching the much-anticipated smartphones the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus at an event in Beijing that is starting at 2 pm CST or 11:30 am IST.

The launch is being live streamed on the company's official website and you can watch it here. However, thanks to numerous leaks and rumors we pretty much have a good idea of what the new smartphones are bringing. Besides, Xiaomi has been teasing the devices via render images and video much ahead of the launch.

As per the details that were leaked, Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus will be adopting the new full-screen design featuring 18:9 displays. The Redmi 5 series is getting a fresh design. As far as specifications go these have also been leaked.

Xiaomi Redmi 5

Xiaomi Redmi 5 is said to come with a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) 18:9 display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core SoC (possibly a Snapdragon 450 or Snapdragon 625 chipset). The chipset is likely going to be paired with either 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM. Meaning it will come in three variants. There are three storage options as well that include 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB. The storage is said to be expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

The smartphone is backed by a 3200mAh battery and will run on Android 7.1.2, with MIUI 9 skin on top. As for the cameras, the handset is said to sport 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Dimensions include 151.8x72.8x7.7mm and it will weigh 157 grams.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus

On the other hand, Redmi 5 Plus has been a subject to a lot of rumors and leaks in the past. As per previous reports, the handset is expected to come with a larger display measuring 5.5 inches and FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The device is said to sport a Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 630 SoC paired with 3GB or 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage. Again, we can expect a microSD card slot that supports expandable storage as well.

The battery capacity in the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus is believed to be 4000mAh and it should run on Android 7.1.2, withMIUI 9 skin on top.

In any case, everything will be revealed in a while. And as it happens we will update you on the same.