Xiaomi Redmi 5’s alleged price leaks; to cost around Rs. 8,000

The upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 5 is hitting the rumor mills every now and then revealing all the possible details ahead of its official announcement. The recent information that has been let out seems to be pretty interesting as its pricing has been leaked.

As per a Chinese report spotted by MyDrivers via GizmoChina, the Xiaomi smartphones with the model number MDT1 and MDE1 those were spotted on the TENAA database have received the 3C certification. Apparently, the certification has revealed that these smartphones to be launched by Xiaomi will support 5V/2A charging. It is said that they will support all the carriers operating in China. The report further reveals that these phones will be manufactured by Wing Tech ODM and launch as Redmi 5.

Furthermore, the report goes on revealing that the alleged Xiaom Redmi 5 will boast of a 5.7-inch display with HD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. It is tipped that this smartphone will be launched with the Snapdragon 450 SoC. From the existing speculations, the Redmi 5 is said to feature an 8MP rear camera and a 6MP selfie camera on board.

Along with the Redmi 5, the company is said to launch another device called Redmi 5 Plus that is likely to feature a 5.7-inch display with FHD display. This smartphone is likely to feature a 13MP dual camera setup at its rear.

When it comes to the pricing, the Redmi 5 base model with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage is said to be priced at 799 yuan (approx. Rs. 7,800). The higher-end model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be priced at 899 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,800), claim the speculations. On the other hand, the Redmi 5 Plus is believed to cost 999 yuan (approx. Rs. 9,800).

Speculations are rife that the Xiaomi Redmi 5 lineup will be announced in the company's home market China on November 11 that is the Singles' Day online shopping festival.