Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus launched with full screen design, gaming features and more

After teasing the smartphones for the past few days, Xiaomi has now officially launched the much-anticipated smartphones the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus at an event in Beijing.

The launch event started at 11:30 AM and it was live streamed on the company's official website and if you are interested you can watch the saved footage here. However, thanks to numerous leaks and rumors we already knew what was coming to the market. The successors to the Xiaomi Redmi 4 do come with a fresh design and adopts the trending full-screen design featuring 18:9 displays.

Interestingly the new Xiaomi Redmi 5 and 5 Plus also supports the company's smart game acceleration function. This functions further comes with features like intelligent anti-interference, shielding game news, network protection, key anti-touch and a series of optimization measures to give users a more immersive gaming experience.

Apart from these let's look at the features and specs in detail.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) 18:9 display. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 450 process which is further paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The smartphone will be available in two variants that will include 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM and 3GB RAM+ 32GB ROM models. The storage is said to be expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. As for the cameras, Redmi 5 sports a 12-megapixel camera with 1.25-micron pixels for improved photography at the back. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel camera with Beautify 3.0 and Soft-Toned selfie light. The smartphone is backed by a 3300mAh battery and the company says it will up to 12 days of standby time. It runs on Android 7.1.2, with MIUI 9 skin on top. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, Infrared, USB OTG, FM, 3G, and 4G. Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope. Dimensions of the smartphone are 151.8x72.8x7.7mm and it will weigh 157 grams. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus On the other hand, Redmi 5 Plus which is a bigger variant comes with 5.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The phone will be offered in two variants with 3GB and 4GB of RAM with 32GB and 64GB of internal storage, respectively. Again, there is a microSD card slot that supports expandable storage. As for the cameras, it features a similar setup like the Redmi 5. As such, Redmi 5 Plus comes with a 5-megapixel camera at the front with LED Flash and Beautify 3.0 and a 12-megapixel sensor at the back with LED Flash and f2.2 aperture. The battery capacity in the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus is 4000mAh and the company claims that it will deliver standby time of up to 17 days. The handset runs on Android 7.1.2, with MIUI 9 skin on top. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, Infrared, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope. Pricing and Availability The Redmi 5 is priced at 799 Yuan (Rs 7,795) for the 2GB RAM + 16GB of internal storage variant and 899 Yuan (roughly Rs 8,770) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage version. The Redmi 5 Plus is priced at 999 Yuan (roughly Rs. 9,745) for the 3GB + 32GB of internal storage variant whereas the 4GB variant with 32GB of internal storage is priced at 1299 Yuan (roughly Rs 12,675). Both the smartphones come in Black, Light Blue, Gold and Rose Gold color options and will gon sale in China starting 12th December.