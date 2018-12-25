ENGLISH

Xiaomi Redmi 5 receives MIUI 10.1.3 update based on Android 8.1 Oreo with dual VoLTE

Redmi 5 was launched with Android 7.1 Nougat

    Xiaomi recently upgraded the Xiaomi Redmi 5 to MIUI 10, the latest custom OS from the company with a lot of third-party customizations based on Android 7 Nougat. And now, the company has released MIUI 10.1.3, which updates the smartphone to Android 8.1 Oreo. The update also adds dual VoLTE feature, which was initially missing on the smartphone.

    What's new on the MIUI 10.1.3 for the Xiaomi Redmi 5?

    • Update based on Android 8.1 Oreo
    • Camera bug stability fix
    • Improved Face Detection in the camera app
    • Cards-like settings menu
    • Fixed voice recorder
    Download the MIUI 10.1.3 based on Android 8.1 for the Xiaomi Redmi 5 here. To install the update, go to Settings > About phone > System update > Choose the update package
    Xioami Redmi 5 specifications

    The Xiaomi Redmi 5 is the most affordable smartphone from the brand with an 18:9 aspect ratio, at the time of launch. The device has a 5.7-inch IPS grade screen with a resolution of 1440 x 720p, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

     

    The device runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot and a dual SIM card slots. The device has a single 12 MP camera on the back and a 5 MP selfie camera on the front.

    The smartphone has a metal unibody design, similar to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 with all the necessary ports, including a micro USB port for charging and data syncing, a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

    The Xiaomi Redmi 5 comes with a 3300 mAh Li-ion non-user replaceable battery with support for 10W fast charging, which can last a complete day on a single charge. Considering the Xiaomi's upgrade cycle, the Redmi 5 will not receive Android 9 Pie update; instead, the device will be updated to MIUI 11 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 15:53 [IST]
