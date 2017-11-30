Xiaomi Redmi 5A launched in India with 13MP camera, 3,000mAh battery

Well, after days of teasing, Xiaomi has officially announced the 'Desh Ka Smartphone' in India. As we speculated earlier, the new smartphone is the Redmi 5A.

The Redmi 5A had already made its debut in China last month. Xiaomi brings the Redmi 5A to India in two memory variants. The 2GB+16GB model is priced at Rs. 5,999, whereas the 3GB+32GB model is priced at Rs. 6,999. As a way to thank their customers, the company has also announced via Twitter that the first 5 million units of the Redmi 5A (2GB+32GB) will be sold at just Rs. 4,999.

Scroll down to read the specifications and features of this newly launched smartphone.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Design Despite carrying a cheap price tag, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A comes with a metal body. It is a huge upgrade considering its predecessor Redmi 4A features a plastic body. Apart from this, Redmi 5A looks quite similar to the previous generation model. The smartphone is pretty lightweight, even though it has a metal body. There are speaker grills at the rear and the main camera is tilted towards the left. As it is a budget smartphone, there is no fingerprint sensor on board. Specifications The Xiaomi Redmi 5A is fitted with a 5-inch HD 720p display. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a quad-core 64-bit Snapdragon 425 SoC clocked at 1.2GHz. As mentioned earlier, there are two memory variants of the smartphone. The basic one comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The higher variant features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The device gets the necessary power from a 3,000mAh battery with with 5V/1A charging, which is claimed to deliver up to 8 days of standby time, and 7 hours of video playback. On the imaging front, the Xiaomi Redmi 5A sports a 13MP f/2.0 main camera with PDAF and LED flash. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera which also has the aperture size of f/2.0. Software and Connectivity Xiaomi Redmi 5A runs MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat out of the box. Connectivity suite of the smartphone offers features like 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. Availability The Redmi 5A will be available via Flipkart and Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores on December 7 at 12pm. Later on, the smartphone will hit the shelves of Xiaomi's offline retail partners across the country. The smartphone is offered in Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour options.