ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro flash sale today at 12pm: Price, launch offers and more

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro up for grabs on its second flash sale in India. All you need to know about the offers and deals.

By

Related Articles

    The Redmi 6 Pro is all set to go on its flash sale today in India, this is the second time the handset is up for grabs. Last week the smartphone was up for it first flash sale at 12 PM and today also its going to for the flash sale at the same time. The sale will kick start on Mi.com and Amazon.in. If you are interested in the smartphone then this is the best time.

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro flash sale today at 12pm: Price, offers and more

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price in India, specifications

    The Redmi 6 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and the 4GB RAM with 64GB is priced at Rs 12,999. The new smartphone will come in black, blue, gold, and red color options.

    Buyers on Mi.com will receive 3-month of free subscription to Hungama Music. Jio customers will get an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 and additional 4.5TB data. Amazon India customers will get the no-cost EMI option on Bajaj FinServ cards as well as HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

    The Redmi 6 Pro flaunts a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution 1080x2280 pixels along with an aspect ratio 19:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, and 3GB/ 4GB of RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage.

    Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro flash sale today at 12pm: Price, offers and more

    On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with the combination of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an LED flash. On the front, the device house a 5-megapixel camera sensor for selfies.

    On the Connectivity part, the Redmi 6 Pro include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 18, 2018, 11:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 18, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue