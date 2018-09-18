Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro flash sale today at 12pm: Price, launch offers and more

The Redmi 6 Pro is all set to go on its flash sale today in India, this is the second time the handset is up for grabs. Last week the smartphone was up for it first flash sale at 12 PM and today also its going to for the flash sale at the same time. The sale will kick start on Mi.com and Amazon.in. If you are interested in the smartphone then this is the best time.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price in India, specifications

The Redmi 6 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999 for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and the 4GB RAM with 64GB is priced at Rs 12,999. The new smartphone will come in black, blue, gold, and red color options.

Buyers on Mi.com will receive 3-month of free subscription to Hungama Music. Jio customers will get an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 and additional 4.5TB data. Amazon India customers will get the no-cost EMI option on Bajaj FinServ cards as well as HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

The Redmi 6 Pro flaunts a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution 1080x2280 pixels along with an aspect ratio 19:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, and 3GB/ 4GB of RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with the combination of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an LED flash. On the front, the device house a 5-megapixel camera sensor for selfies.

On the Connectivity part, the Redmi 6 Pro include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.