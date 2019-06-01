Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Receives Android 9.0 Pie Stable ROM: Here's How To Install News oi-Karan Sharma

Back in September last year, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer launched its Redmi 6 Pro in India at the time of launch the smartphone arrived with Android 8.1 Oreo on top of MIUI 9. The company started rolling the Beta version for Android Pie based on MIUI 10 in February. And now the company has officially started rolling out the stable version of the Android 9.0 Pie for the Redmi 6 Pro Indian users. So if you also have one then download the latest update.

According to the Mi Community post, the Android Pie update comes as MIUI 10.3.2.0.PDMMIXM and the size of the update will be 1.6GB so make sure you have enough available space. The update also brings the May 2019 security patch along with the Android update.

With the latest update, the Redmi 6 Pro will also receive Dual VoLTE support. Moreover, the smartphone will also get system-wide dark mode and face unlock feature for app lock. Meanwhile Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi 5 Pro has already received the Android 9 Pie and Redmi Y2 is said to receive Android Pie based MIUI Global Stable update in June.

Xiaomi CEO has already confirmed that the company is developing the MIUI 11 and with that, it will get rid of ads and a lot more.

Just to recall, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro sports a notched display with 5.84-inch screen size and Full HD+ resolution, with a 19:9 display ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 that is coupled with Adreno 506 GPU, 3/4 GB RAM and 32/64GB storage. This storage can be expanded up to another 256GB with the help of a microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone offers a dual rear camera setup with the combination of 12MP + 5MP along with an LED flash. Up front, the Redmi 6 Pro offers a 5MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

It packs a non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mah battery and runs Android 8.1(Oreo) out of the box. Sensors include fingerprint, an accelerometer, proximity, and compass. It also features face unlock and has the camera with AI featured.