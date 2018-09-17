Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 5A flash sale today at 12 PM: Price and offers

Xiaomi is all set to put it's newly launched Redmi 6 and its most famous Redmi 5A budget smartphone up for grabs today in India. Both the smartphones will be available for sale via e-commerce giant Flipkart and the company's official website mi.com. The sale of the smartphones will kick start at 12 pm in the noon, so if you are interested in buying the smartphone then be ready with your fast internet connection.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 5A price and offers

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 and the Redmi 5A will be available for sale starting at Rs 7,999 and Rs 5,999 respectively. Like always this time also Flipkart is offering some discounts on the purchase of the smartphones. Buyers with Axis bank buzz credit and debit card will receive a discount of 5 percent on their purchase. You can also buy the smartphone on EMI option with your debit and credit card if you don't want to pay the entire amount in a single shot.

The company is also offering Mi Protect at Rs 549 and a free 3 months subscription for Hungama Music on the newly launched Redmi 6. Do note that both the smartphones will be up for grabs via flash sales. If you are interested in buying the phones then we recommend you to login to the e-commerce website a few minutes prior to the sale starts.

Xiaomi Redmi 6

Just to recall, the Redmi 6 comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core SoC, clubbed with 3GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. If that is not enough then you can expand the storage up to 256GB via a microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone features a dual camera set up at the back with the combination of a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone boasts a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The smartphone is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery and runs on MIUI 9.6 based Android 8.1 Oreo.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A flaunts a 5-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 × 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. There is also a top-notch variant available, which comes with a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and priced at Rs 6,999. The smartphone features a 13-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the front for taking selfies and making video calls. The Redmi 5A is fueled by a 3,000mAh battery and runs MIUI 9 based on Android 7.1.2 Nougat.