Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A latest update brings December 2018 Android Security patch

Xiaomi Redmi 6 is the most recent affordable smartphone series by the company which was released back in September 2018 in India. The Redmi 6 series that comprises of Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, and Redmi 6 Pro smartphones have been widely appreciated by the Indian audience. The Redmi 6 series not only carries an affordable price tag but also offer a good user experience. Now, the Chinese tech giant has started rolling out a new update for the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphone in India.

The Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with MIUI 9 skin overlay. Now, Xiaomi has started rolling out an Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10 update for both the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones in the country. The latest update brings along the December 2018 Android security patch and also brings fixes for multiple issues affecting the performance of both the smartphones.

The latest update bounces the MIUI version to MIUI 10.2.2. The Redmi The update being rolled out to both the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones weighs a total of 450MB and is being released as an OTA (over-the-air) update. This means that it should make its way to all the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A users gradually.

As for the changelog, the update brings a fix for a bunch of issues such as the disappearing earphone icon when they are plugged in. The non-responsive screenshot scrolling is also fixed with the latest update. Besides, Xiaomi has also fixed the issue where users were not able to send any SMS while taking conference calls and also the overlapping issue with the return key during calls. The update will further improve overall user experience on both the smartphones.

