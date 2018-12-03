Xiaomi Redmi 6A 16GB storage variant sales go live Amazon.in starting 12 noon

Xiaomi has been no doubt ruling the affordable smartphone section in India. The company has released a number of pocket-friendly smartphones recently in the country which caters the need of budget segment consumers in India. The Chinese tech giant had launched Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Pro back in September as its budget category offerings. Now, the Redmi 6A is all set to go live on sale today at Amazon India website.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A will be up for grabs today on Amazon.in starting 12.00PM IST. While the top variant of the Redmi 6A with 2G RAM and 32GB storage is already available for sale, the 2GB RAM with 16GB storage is going live on sale starting today on the e-commerce giant's platform. Xiaomi had launched the Redmi 6A with an original price tag of Rs 5,999, however, the company has hiked the price of the device recently. Now, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 16GB of native storage will be selling for Rs 6,599 during the sale on Amazon.in.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications and features:

The entry-segment Xiaomi Redmi 6A sports a decent sized 5.45-inch IPS LCD display panel which offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 18:9. At its core, the Redmi 6A draws its power from a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The MediaTek Helio A22 processor is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB storage options. The onboard storage can be further expanded via microSD card to up to 256GB. The smartphone ships with Android 8.1.1 Oreo out of the box with MIUI 9 skin on top of it.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 6A makes us of a single-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor accompanied with an LED flash. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie shooter backed by artificial intelligence (AI). This entire package is backed by a non-removable 3,000mAh Li-Po battery unit.