Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale begins at 12 noon on Mi.com and Amazon.in today

When it comes to budget smartphones, Xiaomi is no doubt one of the top brands in India. The company has released a whole lot of affordable smartphones back in 2018 in the country and all of them were quite well received by the masses. The budget Redmi 6 series is also a popular lineup in India which was launched back in September 2018 and it comprises of Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro. The Redmi 6A is the widely popular entry-segment Xiaomi smartphone which has already been up for grabs via numerous sales. Now, the smartphone is again going live on sale starting 12 noon today.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A regular variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage is going for sale on Mi India website and Amazon India website. The Amazon listing reveals that the base variant will be retailing for Rs 5,999 during the sale.

On the other hand, the high-end variant of the Redmi 6A which comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage will be selling for Rs 6,999. Besides, there are also some no-cost EMI offers along with some exchange and other offers which will be available on the purchase of either variant of the Redmi 6A.

The offers on Mi.com includes Rs 2,200instant cash back along with 100GB of additional 4G data courtesy Reliance Jio. Additionally, users will also be able to avail three months of free Hungama Music subscription. There are also exchange bonus offers on Mi.com. So, if you are in the market to buy a new affordable smartphone and Redmi 6A is your choice then make sure you visit Mi.com and Amazon.in.