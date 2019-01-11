ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale begins at 12 noon on Mi.com and Amazon.in today

The base variant with 16GB storage will be selling for Rs 5,999 and the 32GB storage variant will be retailing for Rs 6,999.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    When it comes to budget smartphones, Xiaomi is no doubt one of the top brands in India. The company has released a whole lot of affordable smartphones back in 2018 in the country and all of them were quite well received by the masses. The budget Redmi 6 series is also a popular lineup in India which was launched back in September 2018 and it comprises of Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro. The Redmi 6A is the widely popular entry-segment Xiaomi smartphone which has already been up for grabs via numerous sales. Now, the smartphone is again going live on sale starting 12 noon today.

    Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale begins at 12 noon today

     

    The Xiaomi Redmi 6A regular variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage is going for sale on Mi India website and Amazon India website. The Amazon listing reveals that the base variant will be retailing for Rs 5,999 during the sale.

    On the other hand, the high-end variant of the Redmi 6A which comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage will be selling for Rs 6,999. Besides, there are also some no-cost EMI offers along with some exchange and other offers which will be available on the purchase of either variant of the Redmi 6A.

    The offers on Mi.com includes Rs 2,200instant cash back along with 100GB of additional 4G data courtesy Reliance Jio. Additionally, users will also be able to avail three months of free Hungama Music subscription. There are also exchange bonus offers on Mi.com. So, if you are in the market to buy a new affordable smartphone and Redmi 6A is your choice then make sure you visit Mi.com and Amazon.in.

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue