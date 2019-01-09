Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale at 12 noon on Amazon: Price and deals

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to conduct a flash sale for its Redmi 6A today in India at 12 PM. The sale will take place on Amazon India website and Mi.com, if you are interested to buy the smartphone then you should consider these offers and deals before buying. As always the stock is limited, so make sure you have a strong internet connection to grab the phone as soon as the sale goes live.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A will be up for grabs in two variants one with 3GB RAM 16GB storage for Rs 5,999 and another with 3GB RAM and 32GB at Rs 6,999. Amazon India and Xiaomi are also offering the smartphone with no-cost EMI option. In addition to this, the buyers will also receive a discount of 5 percent on EMI option with HDFC bank debit and credit card.

Just to recall, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A sports a 5.45-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1440 x 720pixels. The display is protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek A22 Quad-core chipset clubbed with 2GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage. You can also expand the storage with a microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone comes with a single 13 MP primary camera with 1080p video recording support. At the front, it houses a 5 MP selfie camera, for selfies and video calling.

On the connectivity part, the Redmi 6A offers Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Wi-Fi, and GPS. The Xiaomi Redmi 6A runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 10 skin on top. The mobile phone does support a dual nano-SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE.

A 3000 mAh battery powers the smartphone with 10W standard charging via micro USB port. The phone comes with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.