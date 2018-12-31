Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale starts at 12 noon on mi.com and Amazon

The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has offered a whole lot of smartphones to the masses this year. The company has no doubt being ruling the budget smartphone segment for quite some time now. The Redmi 6 series which comprises of Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro is the most recent affordable series by the tech giant and it has received quite a well response for the masses. The Redmi 6A has been one the best selling Xiaomi smartphones here in India. The company has hosted various sales of the Redmi 6 and today the standard variant of the device will be up for grabs via a flash sale.

While the Xiaomi Redmi 6A with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage is already available via an open sale on Amazon and mi.com, the standard variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage will be made available via flash sale today. The sale will begin at 12 noon and will be hosted on both mi.com and Amazon.in.

As for the pricing, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A with 2GB/16GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 5,999, whereas, the 2GB/32GB storage variant is retailing for Rs 6,999. Xiaomi had increased the price of both these smartphones; however, the prices were slashed back to original after some time.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications and features:

The Redmi 6A is an entry-segment smartphone by Xiaomi. In terms of specifications, the device is backed by a quad-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor that clocks at 2.0GHz. The processor onboard is paired with 2GB of RAM and two storage options including 16GB and 32GB. The internal storage on the smartphone is further expandable up to 128GB with an external microSD card.

The smartphone has a 5.45-inch IPS LCD display panel with a screen resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone uses a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera and has electronic image stabilization feature. Backing up this entire package is a 3,000mAh Li-Ion battery unit.