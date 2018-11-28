Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale starts at 12 noon on mi.com and Amazon.in

Xiaomi has been topping the charts when it comes to the budget and mid-range smartphones. The Chinese tech giant has a whole lot of smartphones to offer in this price segment. Adding on to its portfolio of budget smartphones the company had launched three new Redmi phones back in September. The company had launched Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro in India starting at Rs 5,999. Now, the Redmi 6A will be up for a flash sale today starting 12 noon.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sales will go live today on Amazon.in and mi.com starting 12 noon. Xiaomi had launched two variants of its budget offering including a 2GB RAM+ 32GB storage variant and 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. While the 2GB+32G variant is already up for sale for Rs 7,499 at mi.com and Amazon, the 2GB+16GB variant will be up for grabs for Rs 6,599. This is a slight increase in the pricing as the Redmi 6A 16GB variant carried a price tag of Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,999 for the 32GB storage variant. Xiaomi has increased the pricing of the device recently.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications and features:

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A features a decent 5.45-inch IPS LCD panel with a 2.5D curved glass and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display offers a screen resolution of 1140 x 720 pixels. The smartphone draws its power from a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor clocked at 2GHz.

The processor is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16/32GB of native storage. The internal storage is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The device ships with Android 8.1 Oreo based on MIUI 9.6.

For imaging, the Redmi 6A makes use of a single-lens rear camera setup comprising of a 13MP primary sensor. Up front, there is a 5MP camera to capture selfies. The device is backed by a 3,000mAh battery unit.