Xiaomi Redmi 6A to go on sale again at 12 noon today on Mi.com and Amazon

Xiaomi had launched its budget segment Redmi 6A back in September 2018. The affordable smartphone packs some decent set of specs which makes it a tough beat in its price segment. The affordable smartphone comes in two RAM and storage variants and has been made available earlier for the masses via flash sales. The Xiaomi Redmi 6A is one the most well-received smartphones in India and the company is making the smartphone available again via a sale on Mi.com and Amazon.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A will be up for grabs starting 12 noon today at company's Mi.com and e-commerce giant Amazon.in. As we mentioned earlier, the smartphone comes in one RAM and two storage variants including a 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage options. While the standard variant is going up for sale today, the high-end variant is expected to be available via an open sale soon.

Pricing and offers:

The Redmi 6A base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 5,999. Like with every other Xiaomi sale, you do get some offers during the sale. If you are making purchases using your HDFC Bank debit or credit cards then you will get an additional discount of 5 percent while you opt for an EMI payment option. Additionally, there are also 100GB of 4G data along with cashback worth Rs 2,200 via Reliance Jio. There is also six months of subscription free for Hungama Music along with the Redmi 6A.

Just to recall, the affordable Redmi 6A is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage. The onboard storage is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot. The smartphone draws its power from a 3,000mAh Li-Po battery unit.