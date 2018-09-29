Xiaomi Redmi 6A receives MIUI 10 stable update: MIUI 10 features

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A is the most affordable Xiaomi smartphone with an 18:9 aspect ratio display and support for dual VoLTE. The smartphone was launched in India a few weeks before, and the company has rolled out a new software update, the MIUI 10.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A was launched with MIUI 9.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. And now, the company has officially rolled out the MIUI 10 update based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Similarly, the company has also confirmed that the Xiaomi Redmi 6A might receive Android 9 Pie update in the near future.

How to install MIUI 10 on the Xiaomi Redmi 6A?

Go to Settings > about phone > system updates > check for updates to install MIUI 10 on the Xiaomi Redmi 6A. Similarly, one can also download the MIUI 10 recovery file from Xiaomi India official website and update the device using the updater app.

Download the MIUI 10 update file for the Xiaomi Redmi 6A

What's new on MIUI 10 for Redmi 6A?

All-new full screen gestures will change the way you interact with your device. They can do everything you use buttons for, except they're faster, smarter, and more convenient.

All-new UI is tailored for full screen devices and lets the content take the front stage.

You won't get tired of natural and ever-changing sounds of the new MIUI.

We simplified system sounds and applied smart filters, so you'll hear something only when you need to.

Ambient sounds of the forest, beach, drizzle, stove fire and summer night will help you to relax and focus on what's important.

AI brings Portrait mode to single camera devices! Blur the background on your portrait shots and look as gorgeous as you feel.

Other system apps (including Clock and Note) got a major revamp too.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A comes with a 5.45-inch IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the MediaTek quad-core processor with 2/3 GB RAM and 16/32 GB internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The phone has a 13 MP primary camera and a 5 MP selfie camera. The main camera can record 1080p videos @ 30fps. With the MIUI 10, the cameras on the Redmi 6A will be able to take portrait pictures as well. The Redmi 6A is backed by a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing.