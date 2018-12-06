Xiaomi Redmi 6A sale at 12PM today on Amazon: Price, offers, and specification

If you're looking some smartphone in the budget segment then Xiaomi Redmi 6A is one of the best smartphones you can go for. The smartphone comes will decent features at an affordable price. Today the smartphone is all set to go on flash sale at 12 PM today on Amazon India. Here is how you can grab the Redmi 6A in flash sale.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A: Price, and offers

The Redmi 6A will be up for flash sale at 12:00 pm today on Amazon India and Mi's official website. As we all know the units are always limited on flash sales, so we suggest you to login to your Amazon account few mintues prior to the sale.

The smartphone will be up for grabs in two variants one with 2GB RAM with 16GB storage and another with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Xiaomi Redmi 6A is listed on Amazon for Rs 5,999 for the 16GB variant, and Rs 6,999 for the 32GB variant. All the buyers will receive a free three-month subscription of Hungama Music. Jio users will get an instant cash back of Rs 2,200 in the form of 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each, along with additional 100GB 4G data.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications

The smartphone sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1440 pixels along with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the Redmi 6A is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, clubbed with 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage. You can also expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Redmi 6A features a single rear camera with 13-megapixel camera sensors along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses a 5-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, with MIUI overlay baked on top.