Xiaomi Redmi 7 gets FCC certified, launch expected soon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 smartphone is no doubt one of the best affordable smartphones launched this year. The company has also recently launched its latest flagship smartphone the Mi 9 for the masses. While both these smartphones are yet to hit the shelves in the global market, the company appears to have already started working on another Redmi smartphone.

Xiaomi is apparently working on the successor of Redmi 6 smartphone, i.e, the Redmi 7. Just ahead of the launch of Redmi Note 7 on 28th February in India, the Redmi 7 has cleared its FCC certification suggesting at an imminent launch. The FCC certification of the upcoming Redmi 7 smartphone was initially spotted by 91Mobiles. And while the Xiaomi Redmi 7 FCC certification does not reveal any design or image, it does give a brief idea on the specifications and features of this smartphone.

The FCC certification of the Xiaomi Redmi 7 smartphone suggests that it will pack a slightly upgraded processor and RAM. The smartphone is expected to be available in three different RAM and storage options. The variants expected include a 3GB/32GB variant, a 3GB/64GB variant, and a 4GB,64GB storage variant. The device will probably ship with MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie UI out-of-the-box. There will be a USB Type-C port for charging data transfers on the smartphone. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone will support Wi-Fi 802.11n, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS.

As for the dimensions, the upcoming Redmi 7 is expected to offer 5.90-inch full-HD+ display panel and measure 15mm diagonally. There is no specific timeline available for the launch of the Redmi 7 smartphone, however, considering Xiaomi's pace we can expect the launch sometime soon in the coming period.