Xiaomi Redmi 7 India open sales starts today: Deals, cashbacks, and more News oi-Karan Sharma Xiaomi made the Redmi 7 available for open sale starting today. Here are offers and deals which you don't want to miss.

Back in April Xiamoi launched its Redmi 7 smartphone in the Indian market and the company made the phone up for grabs on April 29 via Amazon India and its official website. The company use to conduct the sale on every Monday and now after a month the company has finally put the smartphone for open sale. The smartphone is up for grabs at Rs 7,999 and if you are planning to buy the phone then you must consider these following offers before your purchase.

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Price and offers

The Xiaomi Redmi 7 with 2GB RAM and 32GB Storage is up for sale on Amazon at Rs 7,999. The 3GB RAM+32GB in-build variant is listed for Rs 8,999. The e-commerce website is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 7,050 on your old smartphone. If you are not willing to pay the entire amount in one shot then you can also opt for the No-Cost EMI option. CASHBCK50 coupon code can save Rs 50 on your online purchase.

Jio users will receive an additional data voucher which is entitled upon a recharge of prepaid plans of RJIO of Rs. 198 or above. Jio users will also receive Cashback of Rs. 2400, which shall be credited in the form of 24 discount coupons of Rs 100 each, in the MyJio App.

Redmi 7 specifications

Just to recall, the Redmi 7 comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 18:9 along with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 632 SoC, clubbed with 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera with the combination of a 12MP + 2MP which is AI-based camera sensors. Up front, the handset makes use of an 8MP(f/2.0) camera that comes with AI Beautify 4.0 and various other modes.

The Redmi 7 is fuelled by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery and runs Android 9(Pie) on top of MIUI 10.